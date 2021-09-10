Happy 246th Birthday U.S. Navy. A command information poster to highlight the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday, which is Oct. 13, 2021. (DOD graphic by Peggy Frierson, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6881647
|VIRIN:
|211009-D-D0439-925
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 246th Birthday U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
