VBAT flight control adjustments aboard USS Portland

211005-M-PO838-1016 ARABIAN SEA (Oct. 5, 2021) Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), adjust the rudder on a VBAT unmanned aerial system during minor fight control adjustments aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Oct. 5. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

