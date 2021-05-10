Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN SEA

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211005-M-PO838-1016 ARABIAN SEA (Oct. 5, 2021) Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), adjust the rudder on a VBAT unmanned aerial system during minor fight control adjustments aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Oct. 5. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBAT flight control adjustments aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    VBAT
    USCENTCOMPA

