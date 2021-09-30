USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Sept. 30, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Keener, a fire direction controlman, assigned to 1/1 Bravo Battery, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), slides an M4 rifle in to the rifle rack in the armory aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 30. Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 Location: MANAMA, BH by PO3 Sang Kim