Charlie Co. Fire Mortars

211004-M-OY155-1374 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 3, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Mitchel Trexel, left, and Lance Cpl. Drake King, mortarmen assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire an M252A2 81 mm mortar system during a night live-fire exercise, Oct. 3. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

