211003-M-OY155-1095 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 3, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Drake King, an assistant gunner assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), confirms steak location on an M252A2 81 mm mortar system, Oct. 3. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 03:09 Photo ID: 6881457 VIRIN: 211003-M-OY155-1095 Resolution: 2755x3931 Size: 2.1 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Co. Fire Mortars [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.