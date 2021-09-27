Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company BLT 1/1 conducts air insert [Image 4 of 4]

    Charlie Company BLT 1/1 conducts air insert

    KUWAIT

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210927-M-OY155-1055 CAMP GERBER, Kuwait (Sept. 27, 2021) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) disembark from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) during sustainment training at Camp Gerber, Kuwait, Sept. 27. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

