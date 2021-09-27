210927-M-OY155-1055 CAMP GERBER, Kuwait (Sept. 27, 2021) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) disembark from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) during sustainment training at Camp Gerber, Kuwait, Sept. 27. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 02:52 Photo ID: 6881444 VIRIN: 210927-M-OY155-1057 Resolution: 5534x3459 Size: 3.21 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company BLT 1/1 conducts air insert [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.