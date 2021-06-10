USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Conducts Engineering Drills

211006-N-QU081-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors debrief after an engineering drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Oct. 6, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein)
