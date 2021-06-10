Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Conducts Engineering Drills [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    211006-N-QU081-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors debrief after an engineering drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Oct. 6, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 23:13
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Conducts Engineering Drills [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Sarah Weinstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    Engineering Drills

