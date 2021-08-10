Director of Support, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command, Visits TF Quantico

David Kim, Director of Support, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command, speaks with Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole, commanding general of Task Force Quantico and Col. David Mills, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 2, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Oct. 8, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US