UASCE installs the 20,000th Blue Roof in Louisiana

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 20,000th Blue Roof Oct. 8, in support of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. The program, managed by USACE for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)

