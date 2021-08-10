Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UASCE installs the 20,000th Blue Roof in Louisiana [Image 1 of 11]

    UASCE installs the 20,000th Blue Roof in Louisiana

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 20,000th Blue Roof Oct. 8, in support of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. The program, managed by USACE for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)

