HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration

After completing routine training missions, aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 and the United Kingdom's 617 Squadron put on an aerial demonstration of F-35 aircraft capabilities overhead HMS Queen Elizabeth in the South China Sea. VMFA-211 and 617 Squadron are deployed together part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group 21. Combined, the two squadrons form the largest 5th-generation carrier air wing afloat.

