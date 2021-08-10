Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

    HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.08.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    After completing routine training missions, aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 and the United Kingdom's 617 Squadron put on an aerial demonstration of F-35 aircraft capabilities overhead HMS Queen Elizabeth in the South China Sea. VMFA-211 and 617 Squadron are deployed together part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group 21. Combined, the two squadrons form the largest 5th-generation carrier air wing afloat.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 20:25
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

