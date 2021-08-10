After completing routine training missions, aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 and the United Kingdom's 617 Squadron put on an aerial demonstration of F-35 aircraft capabilities overhead HMS Queen Elizabeth in the South China Sea. VMFA-211 and 617 Squadron are deployed together part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group 21. Combined, the two squadrons form the largest 5th-generation carrier air wing afloat.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6881329
|VIRIN:
|211008-M-MS099-453
|Resolution:
|3452x3484
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
