SFFW 2021 Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021) The Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) participates in the annual “Parade of Ships” during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

