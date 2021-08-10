211008-N-LN093-1056

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) transits under the Golden Gate Bridge during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Morenogarcia/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 18:49 Photo ID: 6881285 VIRIN: 211008-N-LN093-1056 Resolution: 5139x3426 Size: 1.88 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFFW 2021 Parade of Ships [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.