SFFW 2021 Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) transits under the Golden Gate Bridge during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Morenogarcia/Released)

