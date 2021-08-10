Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFFW 2021 Parade of Ships [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211008-N-LN093-1108
    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) transits under the Golden Gate Bridge during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Morenogarcia/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USS John S. McCain
    DDG 56
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

