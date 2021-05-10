Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter [Image 8 of 8]

    366th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wesley Beach, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, prepares to enter a fire training facility after a fire has been reported as part of exercise Gunslinger 21-5 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Depending on the size of the hose and specific objective, firefighters can use up to 200 gallons of water per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel) (Colors were altered and pixel grain was added to create a dramatized effect)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6881203
    VIRIN: 211005-F-JC757-1140
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Phase II
    366th Fighter Wing
    Gunslinger 21-05

