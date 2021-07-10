Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center

    LULING, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    LULING, Louisiana, (Oct 7, 2021) - Disaster Recovery Center in Luling, in St. Charles Parish, where survivors affected by Hurricane Ida can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 13:19
    Photo ID: 6880888
    VIRIN: 211007-O-JJ335-481
    Resolution: 6016x4011
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: LULING, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center [Image 5 of 5], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA Hurricane Ida

    Disaster Recovery Center
    FEMA Hurricane Ida

