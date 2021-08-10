Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Mullis, a coxswain from Coast Guard Station Mayport, connects an engine cut-off switch in Mayport, Florida, Sep. 30, 2020. On April 1, 2021, a new federal law went into effect that requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) to use the ECOS link. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 11:33
|Photo ID:
|6880783
|VIRIN:
|211008-G-PO504-1355
|Resolution:
|5008x2634
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard urges safe boating during Columbus Day Weekend, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT