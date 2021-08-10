Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges safe boating during Columbus Day Weekend

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Mullis, a coxswain from Coast Guard Station Mayport, connects an engine cut-off switch in Mayport, Florida, Sep. 30, 2020. On April 1, 2021, a new federal law went into effect that requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) to use the ECOS link. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard urges safe boating during Columbus Day Weekend, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D7
    Station Mayport
    boat safe

