Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Mullis, a coxswain from Coast Guard Station Mayport, connects an engine cut-off switch in Mayport, Florida, Sep. 30, 2020. On April 1, 2021, a new federal law went into effect that requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) to use the ECOS link. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 Photo ID: 6880783 Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Coast Guard urges safe boating during Columbus Day Weekend, by PO3 Vincent Moreno