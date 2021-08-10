Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week at Camp Lemonnier [Image 9 of 9]

    Fire Prevention Week at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 8, 2021) U.S. military service members and staff assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti bring their kids to Camp Lemonnier’s Fire and Emergency Services to learn about fire safety. This week is Fire Prevention Week, which is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week at Camp Lemonnier [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Embassy
    Fire Prevention
    Fire and Emergency Services

