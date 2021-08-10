Fire Prevention Week at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 8, 2021) U.S. military service members and staff assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti bring their kids to Camp Lemonnier’s Fire and Emergency Services to learn about fire safety. This week is Fire Prevention Week, which is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

