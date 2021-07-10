Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship [Image 6 of 10]

    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Meranda Keller 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    211007-N-PA462-0448 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Future Sailors in the Delayed Entry Program partake in PT on the back of the Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) as part of the 2012 San Francisco Fleet Week on Oct. 7.

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 provides an excellent opportunity for Sailors and Marines of visiting ships to demonstrate the quality of naval personnel to the citizens of the Bay Area, particularly the city of San Francisco. Naval participation in one of the country’s premier festivals helps educate San Francisco-area leaders and the general public about the U.S. Navy as an effective and vital tool of national defense and a viable career opportunity for young men and women.

    Learn more at https://fleetweeksf.org/events/neighborhood-concert-series/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6880360
    VIRIN: 211007-N-PA462-0448
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship
    Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SF Fleet Week
    SFFLEETWEEK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT