Navy's Newest Sailors PT on the Navy's Newst Ship

211007-N-PA462-0238 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Future Sailors in the Delayed Entry Program partake in PT on the back of the Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) as part of the 2012 San Francisco Fleet Week on Oct. 7.



San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 provides an excellent opportunity for Sailors and Marines of visiting ships to demonstrate the quality of naval personnel to the citizens of the Bay Area, particularly the city of San Francisco. Naval participation in one of the country’s premier festivals helps educate San Francisco-area leaders and the general public about the U.S. Navy as an effective and vital tool of national defense and a viable career opportunity for young men and women.



