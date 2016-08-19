Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead visits Fort Indiantown Gap

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Mattison 

    National Guard Bureau

    From Left: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Schlegel, non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of future operations, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Master Sgt. David Haubrick, NCOIC, plans, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, pose for a photo at Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania, Oct. 6, 2021. During his visit, Whitehead had the opportunity to tour the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, visit various ranges, and speak with Soldiers attending a Basic Leaders Course at the 166th Regiment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2016
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Whitehead visits Fort Indiantown Gap, by SMSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    National Guard
    PANG
    EEATS

