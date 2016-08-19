From Left: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Schlegel, non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of future operations, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Master Sgt. David Haubrick, NCOIC, plans, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, pose for a photo at Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site, Pennsylvania, Oct. 6, 2021. During his visit, Whitehead had the opportunity to tour the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, visit various ranges, and speak with Soldiers attending a Basic Leaders Course at the 166th Regiment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2016 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 01:00 Photo ID: 6880247 VIRIN: 211006-Z-KE462-1178 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 4.54 MB Location: PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEA Whitehead visits Fort Indiantown Gap, by SMSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.