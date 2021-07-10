Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors remove oil near a marsh area in Huntington Beach, California

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Contractors remove oil near a marsh area in Huntington Beach, California, Oct 6, 2021. The crews worked alongside federal, state, and local partners, ensuring cleanup efforts were conducted efficiently and with minimal impact to the environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors remove oil near a marsh area in Huntington Beach, California, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    noaa
    oil spill
    coast guard
    socal
    caloes
    amplify

