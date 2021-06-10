WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) anchors off Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6880202 VIRIN: 211006-N-PQ586-1239 Resolution: 5385x3846 Size: 1.49 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Miguel Keith Anchors IVO Naval Base White Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.