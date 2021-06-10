Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith Anchors IVO Naval Base White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) anchors off Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith Anchors IVO Naval Base White Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Miguel Keith host Sailors and Marines to increase Naval integration opportunities

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    White Beach
    CFAO
    expeditionary staging base

