Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at SFFW

211007-N-SS350-1009 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) The Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet performs in front of the Ferry Building Marketplace during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

