    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Work in Hangar Bay

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Carter 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211007-N-RB149-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2021) Sailors sort mail in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 7, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:59
    Photo ID: 6880052
    VIRIN: 211007-N-RB149-1010
    Resolution: 3083x1856
    Size: 987.91 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Work in Hangar Bay, by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mail Call
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

