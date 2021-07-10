211007-N-RB149-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2021) Sailors sort mail in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 7, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:59 Photo ID: 6880052 VIRIN: 211007-N-RB149-1010 Resolution: 3083x1856 Size: 987.91 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Work in Hangar Bay, by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.