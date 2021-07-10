Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USPHS provides medical services at Task Force Holloman [Image 2 of 2]

    USPHS provides medical services at Task Force Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Personnel from the United States Public Health and Services Commissioned Corps, attached to Task Force Holloman, review medical records for Afghan evacuees on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6879961
    VIRIN: 211007-A-LC019-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 28.48 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USPHS provides medical services at Task Force Holloman [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USPHS provides medical services at Task Force Holloman
    USPHS provides medical services at Task Force Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    DHS
    US NORTHCOM
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    Task Force Holloman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT