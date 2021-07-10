Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan families depart from Aman Omid Village at TF Holloman

    Afghan families depart from Aman Omid Village at TF Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A family of Afghan evacuees wait to leave Aman Omid Village to travel to their new home in the United States at Holloman Air Force Base, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6879959
    VIRIN: 211007-F-TH086-002
    Resolution: 3401x5102
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan families depart from Aman Omid Village at TF Holloman, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT