Afghan families depart from Aman Omid Village at TF Holloman

A family of Afghan evacuees wait to leave Aman Omid Village to travel to their new home in the United States at Holloman Air Force Base, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

