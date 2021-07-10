Senior Airman Ethan Dennis, a bioenvironmental engineer attached to Task Force Holloman, tests the water on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6879955 VIRIN: 211007-A-LC019-1019 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.28 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Holloman bioenvironmental tests water quality [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.