PORTSMOUTH, VA. (October 07, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Murphy salutes side boys during the change of command ceremony Oct. 07, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)
