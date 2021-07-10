Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    2101007-N-OG067-1062
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (October 07, 2021) - Capt. Bryan Carmichael (right) congratulates amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Murphy at the conclusion of the change of command ceremony in the hangar bay, Oct. 07, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

