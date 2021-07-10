2101007-N-OG067-1062

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (October 07, 2021) - Capt. Bryan Carmichael (right) congratulates amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Murphy at the conclusion of the change of command ceremony in the hangar bay, Oct. 07, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

