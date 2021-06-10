ACV C17 STRATMOBEX

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Williams, an amphibious assault vehicle crewmember with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, guides an amphibious combat vehicle during a strategic mobility exercise (STRATMOBEX) at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 6, 2021. STRATMOBEX is a joint exercise that focuses on transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Kirk)
