    ACV C17 STRATMOBEX [Image 14 of 16]

    ACV C17 STRATMOBEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Kirk 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Williams, an amphibious assault vehicle crewmember with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, guides an amphibious combat vehicle during a strategic mobility exercise (STRATMOBEX) at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 6, 2021. STRATMOBEX is a joint exercise that focuses on transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Kirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6879872
    VIRIN: 210606-M-RA909-1306
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: THORP, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACV C17 STRATMOBEX [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Matthew Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    MCAS Camp Pendleton
    3d AABn

