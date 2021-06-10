A U.S. Airman guides an amphibious combat vehicle with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, during a strategic mobility exercise (STRATMOBEX) at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 6, 2021. STRATMOBEX is a joint exercise that focuses on transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Kirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:37 Photo ID: 6879870 VIRIN: 210606-M-RA909-1297 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.83 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACV C17 STRATMOBEX [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Matthew Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.