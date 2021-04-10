Alfred Valero, a 354th Maintenance Squadron field engineer, operates an airborne countermeasure test set on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2021. Valero is responsible for providing on-site maintenance training and logistic support for U.S. Air Force operations and maintenance organizations using Air Force Quick Reaction Capability systems such as the AN/ALQ-188 Electronic Attack Pods and the AN/GLM-10 Countermeasures test set. (Courtesy photo)
Say Hello to the “Bad Guy”
