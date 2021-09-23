Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft marshaling procedures training [Image 2 of 5]

    Aircraft marshaling procedures training

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Ayala, a material management journeyman with the 156th Mission Support Group, trains in aircraft marshaling procedures, Sept. 23, 2021 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Once certified, Ayala will be able to launch and recover air assets transiting through the 156th Wing or even while deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6879541
    VIRIN: 210923-Z-MF014-2006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft marshaling procedures training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft marshaling procedures training
    Aircraft marshaling procedures training
    Aircraft marshaling procedures training
    Aircraft marshaling procedures training
    Aircraft marshaling procedures training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT