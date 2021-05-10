Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Airborne Training [Image 7 of 8]

    Multinational Airborne Training

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to Folgore Brigade conduct mock door exercises in Aviano Air Base, in preparation for airborne operation onto D.Z. Juliet, Pordenone, Italy, October 05, 2021. The combined exercise demonstrates the multinational capacity building of the airborne community and the airborne allied nations collectively and focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 10:10
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
