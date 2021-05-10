Multinational Airborne Training

U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade with Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to Folgore Brigade during a briefing in preparation for airdrop cooperation onto D.Z. Juliet, Pordenone, Italy, October 05, 2021. The combined exercise demonstrates the multinational capacity building of the airborne community and the airborne allied nations collectively and focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

