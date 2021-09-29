Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Orthopedics Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Shaw Rowe, a physician assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Orthopedics Clinic, performs an ankle exam on a patient. Rowe holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from James Madison University. A native of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Rowe says, “I support the health and readiness of our patients by evaluating and treating acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries and serving as surgical first assistant in surgical cases. As department head, I support the readiness of our surgical staff to deploy, by maintaining current training standards and knowledge, skills and abilities.” Physician Assistant Week is Oct. 6-12, recognizing the PA profession and its contribution to the nation’s health. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #PAweek

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:36
    Photo ID: 6876907
    VIRIN: 210929-N-QA097-042
    Resolution: 3058x3120
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Physician Assistant Week
    Orthopedics Clinic

