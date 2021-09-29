Naval Hospital Jacksonville Orthopedics Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Shaw Rowe, a physician assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Orthopedics Clinic, performs an ankle exam on a patient. Rowe holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from James Madison University. A native of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Rowe says, “I support the health and readiness of our patients by evaluating and treating acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries and serving as surgical first assistant in surgical cases. As department head, I support the readiness of our surgical staff to deploy, by maintaining current training standards and knowledge, skills and abilities.” Physician Assistant Week is Oct. 6-12, recognizing the PA profession and its contribution to the nation’s health. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #PAweek

