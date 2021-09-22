Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Come Fratelli (Like Brothers)

    Come Fratelli (Like Brothers)

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Giovanni Iannacco, general service assistant, and Michele Lattanzio, support service supervisor, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples post for a portrait Sept. 22, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brianna K. Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Come Fratelli (Like Brothers), by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Host National
    Heart of Naples
    Il Cuore di Napoli
    Admin Support

