Members from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron establish communication capabilities at Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, 1 Oct. 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 08:32
|Photo ID:
|6876881
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-SX156-1121
|Resolution:
|5532x3952
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 386 AEW executes Blue Marauder 21, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386 AEW executes Blue Marauder 21
LEAVE A COMMENT