Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Marauder 21 [Image 10 of 12]

    Blue Marauder 21

    KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief from the 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron salutes a C-130H Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6876875
    VIRIN: 211001-F-VH066-0009
    Resolution: 5333x3559
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Marauder 21 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21
    Blue Marauder 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    386 ECS
    Kuwait
    ASAB
    405 EAES
    779 AES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT