Members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing board a C-130H Hercules at Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, 1 Oct. 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6876874 VIRIN: 211001-F-SX156-1082 Resolution: 6016x3384 Size: 2.45 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Marauder 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.