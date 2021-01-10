Members with the 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron review procedures on the ramp of a C-130H Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

