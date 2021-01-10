Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Marauder 21 [Image 5 of 12]

    Blue Marauder 21

    KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secures medical equipment on a C-130H Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases for Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6876870
    VIRIN: 211001-F-RW874-0089
    Resolution: 5134x3667
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Marauder 21 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    386 ECS
    Kuwait
    ASAB
    405 EAES
    779 AES

