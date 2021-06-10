211006-N-HI500-1043 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) (From left) Capt. John Quin, Chief of Staff, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE, Wayne Baze, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE, center, and Brig. Gen. Phillip Frietze, Commanding General, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo at San Francisco City Hall during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6876840 VIRIN: 211006-N-HI500-1043 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Visitor City Hall Tour [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.