211006-N-HI500-1004 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Robert Reiter, district project director of Civic Center, right, gives U.S. Navy officers a tour of San Francisco City Hall during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6876838 VIRIN: 211006-N-HI500-1004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Visitor City Hall Tour [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.