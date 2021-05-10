Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE band hits night note [Image 4 of 8]

    USAFE band hits night note

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hubbard, U.S. Air Force in Europe musician, plays the trumpet for evacuees during Afghan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. The operation is facilitating the evacuation from Afghanistan for all evacuees and providing care while awaiting transportation to their next location (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

