U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hubbard, U.S. Air Force in Europe musician, plays the trumpet for evacuees during Afghan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. The operation is facilitating the evacuation from Afghanistan for all evacuees and providing care while awaiting transportation to their next location (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6876790
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-LO621-1344
|Resolution:
|3983x3414
|Size:
|737.15 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE band hits night note [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT