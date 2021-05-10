USAFE band hits night note

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hubbard, U.S. Air Force in Europe musician, plays the trumpet for evacuees during Afghan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. The operation is facilitating the evacuation from Afghanistan for all evacuees and providing care while awaiting transportation to their next location (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

