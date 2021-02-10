MSRON 11 Group Photo

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, takes a team photo, Oct. 2, 2021. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

