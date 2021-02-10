Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSRON 11 Group Photo

    MSRON 11 Group Photo

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, takes a team photo, Oct. 2, 2021. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 03:42
    Photo ID: 6876764
    VIRIN: 211004-N-AW702-0001
    Resolution: 7455x2456
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON 11 Group Photo, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Task Group
    U.S. Navy
    MSRON 11

