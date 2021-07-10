Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ visits Sasebo City Mayor's Office [Image 6 of 13]

    CNFJ visits Sasebo City Mayor's Office

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, center right, and Capt. David Adams Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speak with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga, center left, and Minoru Tanaka, chairman of the Sasebo City Assembly, during a meeting at Sasebo City Hall Oct. 7, 2021. Lahti and Adams met with Tomonaga and Tanaka to discuss mutual issues and to enhance the cooperative relationship between the U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Sasebo City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

