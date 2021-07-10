CNFJ visits Sasebo City Mayor's Office

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, center right, and Capt. David Adams Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speak with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga, center left, and Minoru Tanaka, chairman of the Sasebo City Assembly, during a meeting at Sasebo City Hall Oct. 7, 2021. Lahti and Adams met with Tomonaga and Tanaka to discuss mutual issues and to enhance the cooperative relationship between the U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Sasebo City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

