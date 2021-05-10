Benfold Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2021) Capt. Chase Sargeant (right), commander, Task Force 71, awards the meritorious service medal to Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, outgoing commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
