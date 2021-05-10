Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Benfold Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2021) Capt. Chase Sargeant (right), commander, Task Force 71, awards the meritorious service medal to Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, outgoing commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 03:45
    Photo ID: 6876747
    VIRIN: 211005-N-FO714-1168
    Resolution: 3604x2997
    Size: 798.49 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    USS Benfold
    DESRON 15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CTF71

