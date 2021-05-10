YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2021) Capt. Chase Sargeant (right), commander, Task Force 71, awards the meritorious service medal to Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, outgoing commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 03:45 Photo ID: 6876747 VIRIN: 211005-N-FO714-1168 Resolution: 3604x2997 Size: 798.49 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benfold Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.