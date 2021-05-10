ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 5, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Avery Warner, left, helps Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jeno Ngo, center, load rounds into an M240B machine gun while Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd Class Fernando Leyva observes during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Oct. 5. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6876670 VIRIN: 211004-N-AH435-1035 Resolution: 4100x3280 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.